Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 751,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,441,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 504,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.