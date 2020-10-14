Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.69 ($37.28).

BOSS stock opened at €23.25 ($27.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.26.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

