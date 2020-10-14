Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.69 ($37.28).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €23.25 ($27.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.