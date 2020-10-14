Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 157.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Humanigen stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

