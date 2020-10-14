Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.67 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Hyperion has a market cap of $60.67 million and $986,017.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.01481768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152315 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.