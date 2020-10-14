Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.35. Hyve Group shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 271,262 shares trading hands.

HYVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

