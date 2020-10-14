i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IIIV. Cowen increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

