Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.37

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.37 and last traded at $212.90, with a volume of 1260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

