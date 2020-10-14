IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $408.24

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $408.24 and last traded at $406.93, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $400.65.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 250.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

