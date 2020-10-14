Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Shares Gap Down to $240.00

Shares of Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $232.00. Impellam Group shares last traded at $228.16, with a volume of 770 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.04.

Get Impellam Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ashcroft bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.