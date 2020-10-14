Independent Research Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €84.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.63 ($104.27).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €98.15 ($115.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of €96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.02. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.56.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

