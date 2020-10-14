Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €27.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

