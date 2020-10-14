Infosys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 898 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,696% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

INFY stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

