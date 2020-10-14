InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 24.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
