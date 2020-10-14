InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 24.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

