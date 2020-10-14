InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
