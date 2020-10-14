InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

