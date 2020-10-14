INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IPXHY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50.
