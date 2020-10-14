INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPXHY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Get INPEX CORP/ADR alerts:

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.