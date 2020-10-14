Insider Buying: Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Insider Buys £2,260,050 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) insider Christopher Mills bought 2,897,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,260,050 ($2,952,769.79).

Shares of BBB stock opened at GBX 87.85 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54).

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

