Insider Buying: Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Purchases C$99,900.00 in Stock

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Murray Wallace acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,650.

Murray Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of Echelon Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$184,200.00.

Shares of Echelon Financial stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 million and a P/E ratio of 163.75. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

