Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$15,708.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$15,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at C$91,779.60.

MRZ opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 41.63 and a quick ratio of 41.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

