Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Sells 50,027 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51.

AMPY opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Amplify Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.