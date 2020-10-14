Insider Selling: Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Insider Sells 11,667 Shares of Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total transaction of C$287,591.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,625.

TSE GC opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.35.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.