Insider Selling: Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) insider Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund sold 2,000,000 shares of Labrador Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,463,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,835,940.

Shares of CVE:NIK opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Labrador Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

