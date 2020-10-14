Insider Selling: Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) Insider Sells C$53,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) insider Wilfried Bernard sold 100,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,814,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,791,420.

On Thursday, September 17th, Wilfried Bernard sold 10,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Wilfried Bernard purchased 20,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Wilfried Bernard purchased 15,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Wilfried Bernard bought 12,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,320.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wilfried Bernard bought 25,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,250.00.

Shares of MTB stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -35.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

