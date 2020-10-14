Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$79,419.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$79,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,841,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,692,958.63.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total value of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

REAL stock opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 61.12. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

