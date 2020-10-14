Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$80,506.50 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,847,384 shares in the company, valued at C$103,246,473.33.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

REAL opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.61. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

