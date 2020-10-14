Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 236.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

