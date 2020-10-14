Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.