Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 97,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Intel by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 973,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

