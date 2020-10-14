Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $454,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,306,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,790,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

