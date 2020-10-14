Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.08.

ICPT stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.64. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

