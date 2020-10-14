International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,146 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,407% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 91.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

