International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

International Paper has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

IP stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

