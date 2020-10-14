Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $800.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.23.

ISRG opened at $755.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $705.26 and its 200-day moving average is $609.21. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

