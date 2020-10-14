Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) PT Lowered to $0.50

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.36 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

