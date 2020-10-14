Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

