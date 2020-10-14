Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.39

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.39 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 1230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

