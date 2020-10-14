Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/11/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/8/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

9/28/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/3/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/21/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/20/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

DPSGY opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.