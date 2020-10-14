Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: HST):

10/13/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

10/5/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.

9/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.

9/17/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE HST opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

