Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: HST):
- 10/13/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 10/5/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.
- 9/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.
- 9/17/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSE HST opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
