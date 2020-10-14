Investors Buy Large Volume of MasTec Put Options (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 899% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

Shares of MTZ opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 28.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,237,000 after purchasing an additional 216,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

