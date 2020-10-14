Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical daily volume of 298 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.59.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

