iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.