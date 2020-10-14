iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 708,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

