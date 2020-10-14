iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $276.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.00. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.