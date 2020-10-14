iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.32

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 1790763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $24,005,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

