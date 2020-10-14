iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $124,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

