iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.03

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.03 and last traded at $240.75, with a volume of 5093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

