iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.