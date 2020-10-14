iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

