iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.29

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.29 and last traded at $256.72, with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

