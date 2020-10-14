iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

