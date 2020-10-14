iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,624,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

